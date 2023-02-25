Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

