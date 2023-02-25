Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$69.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.40.

BBD.B has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$66.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$69.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

