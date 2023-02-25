Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,280.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,030.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,537.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,619.16.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

