Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.77 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

BKNG stock traded up $25.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,452.48. The company had a trading volume of 563,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,030.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,537.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,619.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.