Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,619.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,280.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,030.63. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,537.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 121.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.