Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,445 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

