Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sumo Logic worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,552,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

