Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $58,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

