Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 13,833 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Itron by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.63 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

