Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

