Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

