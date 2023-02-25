Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Boralex stock opened at C$35.39 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.96 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.45.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

