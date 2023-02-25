Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. Brady also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 337,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brady by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

