Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 337,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,962. Brady has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

