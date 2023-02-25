Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday.

Brightcove Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 775,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,359. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,676,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,403,006.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

