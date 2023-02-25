Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.81 million. Brightcove also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 775,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,253,212.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brightcove by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 1,818.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

