Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

BR stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

