Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $22.10

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

