Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $132.38

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SPOT stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

