Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$17.39 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.69 and a 12 month high of C$21.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.93.

