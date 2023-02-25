Brookfield Business Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.0 %
TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.02.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
