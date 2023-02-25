Brookfield Business Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.02.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

