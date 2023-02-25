Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -474.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -474.1%.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $37,752,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.