Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -474.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -474.1%.
Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
