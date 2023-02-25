Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$36.34. 182,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,868. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$32.58 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.