Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading Down 1.6%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 38.55 and last traded at 38.85. 316,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 282,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.49.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.11, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.