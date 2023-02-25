Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.61. The stock has a market cap of C$323.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.32 per share, with a total value of C$366,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,254,865.20. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

