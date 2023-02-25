BTIG Research Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $50.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.
Guardant Health stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
