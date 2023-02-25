Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bumble were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bumble by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after buying an additional 297,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

