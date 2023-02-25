Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Bumble Trading Down 6.3 %

Bumble stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

About Bumble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

