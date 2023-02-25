BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

BWXT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 41.47%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

