BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
BWX Technologies Price Performance
BWXT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
