BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWXT stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,035. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

