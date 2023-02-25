Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading Up 4%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Cadiz Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Cadiz

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,609. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,759,905 shares of company stock worth $14,304,116.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

