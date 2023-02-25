Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading Up 4%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
