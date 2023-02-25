California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,882. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

