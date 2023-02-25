Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their under review rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 7 ($0.08) target price on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.99.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
