Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their under review rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 7 ($0.08) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.99.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

