Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,135 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

