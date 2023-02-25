Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.7 %
TSE CM opened at C$62.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.89.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
