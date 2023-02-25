Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE CM opened at C$62.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.89.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.08.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.