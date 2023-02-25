Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.08.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.89 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$82.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

