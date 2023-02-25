Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.75 and last traded at C$24.75. Approximately 1,538 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

