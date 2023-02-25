Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to Neutral

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPH. BTIG Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.
NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $9.74.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
