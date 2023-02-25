Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to Neutral

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPH. BTIG Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

