Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.26. 22,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $581.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

