Capita’s (CPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

Capita Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 28.58 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.26 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £480.14 million, a P/E ratio of 219.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.23.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

