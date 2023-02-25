CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

