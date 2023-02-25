CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50.
About CareCloud
Featured Stories
