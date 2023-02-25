Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.06 million.

Carriage Services Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $2,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after buying an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

