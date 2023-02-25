Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 461,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 240,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.