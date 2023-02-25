Carter’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 1,794,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,415. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.