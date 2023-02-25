Cartesi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.79 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $111.09 million and $11.79 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

