Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

Cascades Stock Up 0.9 %

CAS opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cascades

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

