Casper Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $407.09 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,526,892,666 coins and its circulating supply is 10,772,581,445 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,525,345,521 with 10,771,135,544 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03794521 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,334,474.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

