CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCDBF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

About CCL Industries

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.