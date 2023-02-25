CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCDBF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Further Reading

