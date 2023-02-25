CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.63.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$65.04 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

