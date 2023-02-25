CDbio Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One CDbio token can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00017292 BTC on exchanges. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $27,312.35 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CDbio has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00428058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.61 or 0.28355309 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
